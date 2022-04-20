A leading food manufacturer is opening its doors this month for the first of its new drop-in learn and recruit days.

Moy Park supplies branded and own label chicken products to retailers and food service providers throughout the UK, Ireland and Europe and is the industry leading manufacturer of organic, free-range and higher welfare chicken.

Launching on Thursday (April 21), visitors can drop in any time between 10am and 4pm to meet the team, try some of the company’s award-winning food, and find out more about a career with Moy Park.

A dedicated conference room will be set up with diverse work stations to showcase and demonstrate different aspects of the business giving a fascinating insight into operations.

Moy Park is hoping that the events will give people an opportunity to learn more about their brand and operations and showcase the broad spectrum of career paths available at its Grantham site.

Stephen Kerwood, HR business partner at Moy Park will be on hand to welcome guests along with members of the team across engineering, operations, technical and careers.

Stephen said: “We have successfully held recruitment days, but we wanted to do something new and combine recruiting within an awareness event so that we can show people just what we do here across all areas of the business.

"Perhaps some myth busting as we are locally known as the 'chicken factory' but we are so much more. 84% of our workforce are from Grantham, and we want to make sure that people here know what the brand is and how wide ranging we are in our operations.

“We were recently named local ‘Employer of the Year’ at the Grantham Business Awards, so we’re delighted to give people the chance to come in and find out more about what we do and the types of careers on offer. It’s our 40th anniversary this year, too, so we have much to celebrate and to offer staff.”

The new drop-in days come off the back off the announcement earlier this month that 100 new apprentice roles ranging from Level 2 to Level 6 are now available at Moy Park encompassing operations, food safety, engineering and quality.

There are also many opportunities for non-skilled entry with on-site training and development programmes, shift working, and office-based roles. Moy Park offers many reward incentives and development programmes and is proud of its excellent staff retention and contribution to local employment.

No booking is required to attend the drop-in days and visitors should go to the main reception on arrival.