Retail workers have been celebrated for their outstanding efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, with a local branch commended for its exceptional customer engagement.

Lincolnshire Co-op held a week-long virtual celebration which culminated in all 2,900 colleagues working for the retailer being given an award and a £50 gift to celebrate their achievements over the past year.

Normally, an awards ceremony would be held to honour workers, but due to restrictions it wasn’t possible this year.

Lincolnshire Co-operative food store, Long Bennington. (46623115)

Gold, silver, and bronze Branch of the Year awards – based on factors including positive customer feedback and service delivery – were also given out during the week.

A silver award was presented to nearby Long Bennington Food Store for exceptional levels of customer engagement.

Long Bennington Food Store manager, Annie Lister, said: “It’s no secret that the last year has been a difficult one for frontline workers, including colleagues at food stores.

“So to receive Silver Food Branch of the Year based on customer feedback reassures us that all our hard work is appreciated by the local community and completely worthwhile.”

Chief executive, Ursula Lidbetter said: “Our award-winning Branches of the Year have all excelled in the providing their valued services, despite the challenges of the pandemic. And our individual winners have demonstrated everything that makes us special as an organisation.

“Every colleague has played a part this year, so it’s fantastic that we are able to celebrate our collective achievements, as well as individual accolades.”