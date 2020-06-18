Home   News   Article

Grantham Foodbank issues stark warning of 'tough times ahead' as more families rely on charity

By Tracey Davies
Published: 11:51, 18 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:53, 18 June 2020

Grantham Foodbank has warned of ‘tough times ahead’ as more struggling families turn to the charity for help.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury says that fund-raising and donations are now more important than ever as the charity tries to cope with the increase in demandfor food parcels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “We have had good support from local government and local businesses, enterprising groups and individuals, but we are planning for a hard time ahead.

