Grantham Foodbank issues stark warning of 'tough times ahead' as more families rely on charity
Published: 11:51, 18 June 2020
| Updated: 11:53, 18 June 2020
Grantham Foodbank has warned of ‘tough times ahead’ as more struggling families turn to the charity for help.
Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury says that fund-raising and donations are now more important than ever as the charity tries to cope with the increase in demandfor food parcels as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “We have had good support from local government and local businesses, enterprising groups and individuals, but we are planning for a hard time ahead.
Read moreCoronavirusGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies