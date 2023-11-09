A foodbank is asking for donations for its reverse Christmas advent calendar.

Grantham Foodbank is asking people to take part in its reverse advent calendar, where there are 24 days worth of items people can donate in the lead up to Christmas.

These items can be collected in any 24 day period as the foodbank will start taking donations up until the first week of December in order to prepare collections for those who need it over the festive period.

Items in the reverse advent calendar.

Dororthy Gaughan, coordinator of Grantham Foodbank, said the advent calendar is “trying to bring people to donate items rather than the traditional way of doing an advent calendar”.

She added: “Christmas is important because a lot of people prepare for Christmas quite early, such as getting presents and meeting friends and families.

“Sadly, there are people who don’t have anyone to spend Christmas with or can’t prepare.

“Therefore, it’s important that the week before Christmas, we give out these meals.”

This is the first time Dororthy will be overseeing the reverse advent calendar as she took over as coordinator in July of this year.

Since taking over, she said she “loves it”.

She added: “This job has really got me geared up.

“It’s an eye opener when the clients come in and we see some people who are living on the streets or families that have no means of support.”

Dororthy also wanted to thank people who donated to the foodbank’s harvest appeal as they had a “great response” to it.

Anyone who wishes to donate can take the donations to the Grantham Foodbank in its base in Greyfriars, Grantham.