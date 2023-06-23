A foodbank is asking people to donate fruit and vegetables for its new campaign.

The ‘5 A Day’ campaign, launched by Grantham Foodbank, will showcase the importance of eating fruit and vegetables.

Linda Jackson, a Grantham Foodbank volunteer and brains behind the scheme, said: “As the schools start to break up it’s important to remind children the importance of eating fruits and vegetables and this ‘5 A Day’ campaign will make fun and exciting classroom discussions.

The Five A Day campaign, launched by the Grantham Foodbank.

“It is alarming to see the number of adults and children who choose not to eat any fruits and vegetables and so this campaign aims to remind the community of five portions of fruit and veg a day is recommended for a healthier lifestyle while at the same time the community can donate tin fruits and vegetables to the Grantham Foodbank.”

The foodbank is asking people to donate tinned fruit and vegetables, but they cannot accept fresh produce for food safety reasons.

Rev Samantha Parsons, chair of the Grantham Foodbank, said they are “delighted” to promote health eating at the foodbank.

She added: “As a foodbank we welcome the suggestions of our much valued volunteers and this is something close to Linda's heart that she wanted to promote.

“We are delighted that she wants to promote the donation of healthy foods to the foodbank which will help our clients receive the most nutritious food parcels possible.

“The cost of living crisis has created a huge increase in demand for food parcels at the foodbank, so we would welcome any donations of tinned fruit and vegetables.”

If anyone would like to donate, they have until July 12 to donate and they can take donations to the foodbank in Unit 1, Greyfriars.

The foodbank is open from Monday to Friday from 9am until 11am.