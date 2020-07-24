Home   News   Article

Grantham Foodbank partners with Morrisons in new food parcel trial

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:18, 24 July 2020
 | Updated: 10:21, 24 July 2020

Grantham Foodbank has partnered up with Morrisons supermarket as part of a new trial.

Shoppers will now be able to purchase food parcels that can be bought and donated at the checkout.

The supermarket has partnered with 50 foodbanks across the UK that are part of the Trussell Trust network, including Grantham, which have been identified as those that would most benefit from additional local support.

