A running and walking event has been held to support the town’s foodbank.

The Grantham Foodbank run, organised by the Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers, took place on Wednesday evening.

Fifty-six runners and walkers from Belvoir Tri Club, Grantham Running Club and the Wyndham Park Runners as well as members of the public took part.

56 runners and walkers took part in the Grantham Foodbank Run. (62609509)

The event was one of 350 that has taken place nationwide during February, as part of a national initiative started by Fareham Running Club. Participants met in Wyndham Park at around 6pm, carrying backpacks filled with food donations and cash to support Grantham Foodbank.

After a quick talk about some of the reasons as to why the bank exists, the group set off for the mile long jog to Greyfriars, where the foodbank is situated.

Michelle Edmundson-Harris, part of the organising team. said: “We all chatted about our running community and the reasons that we’d come together to try to help.”

82kg of food was collected, as well as cash donations. (62609506)

Among the runners and walkers was six-year-old Lottie who made the journey too.

Michelle added: “We arrived together and Brian Hanbury (foodbank coordinator) gave us a brilliantly warm welcome while we stacked up the dozens and dozens of bags, cans, pouches and other goodies.

“So many smiley faces shared some wonderful cakes and drinks that had been generously laid on for us and Brian talked a little about the volume of donations that we’d collected – I think we were all a little overwhelmed.”

The event collected 82kg of food, as well as £50 in cash, the equivalent of 150 meals.

Brian Hanbury, of Grantham Foodbank, welcomes the runners. (62610031)

Michelle said: “Brian is very conscious of giving people a ‘hand up rather than a hand out’ and he was clearly touched by just how many took part. Hopefully this will be the first run of many.

“So far, over 350 runs have happened as part of Fareham Running Club’s drive to make The Foodbank Run a nationwide effort – this truly is ‘the running community helping the local community’ and I’m incredibly proud to have played a part in what I hope to be a great legacy to build on for the future.”

Brian said: “A big thank you to the Grantham Foodbank Run.

The participants carried their donations in backpacks as they ran or walked. (62609503)

“We will use these kind donations with great wisdom.

“This will help us restore dignity and put smiles on local family’s faces.

Lots of smiling faces as people run and walk towards the foodbank. (62609500)

“This will work alongside our programme that provides emergency food when people find themselves at their point of crisis.”