Grantham Foodbank thankful for Harvest donation from Harlaxton pupils
Published: 09:25, 22 October 2021
| Updated: 09:27, 22 October 2021
Pupils at Harlaxton Primary School collected items for their harvest festival last week before donating it all to Grantham Foodbank.
Year 6 teacher, Victoria Buckley, said: “The donations are a true expression of our Christian Vision of ‘Together We Can’ as we all work together to provide for those less fortunate than us.
"We even had parents volunteer to take the donations to the food bank for school.”