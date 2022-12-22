The food bank is set to help 100 families this Christmas and has thanked the people of Grantham for their support over the year.

Grantham Foodbank, based in Greyfriars, is now closed for donations until January 4 as the focus now turns to helping vulnerable families over the Christmas period.

This support is made possible thanks to the generosity of people in Grantham and the hard work of coordinator Brian Hanbury and his team.

Grantham Foodbank (43947499)

When the food bank reopens in the new year, it will continue to need support, with donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries always welcomed.

In a statement, Grantham Foodbank said: "Please be aware Grantham Foodbank is now closed for goods coming in.

"We are having to concentrate on getting food out to families in crisis – 100 families arriving Friday morning to access support.

"Last two days of this year for clients with vouchers from front line agencies are Wednesday December 21 and Friday 23 from 1 to 3pm.

"We will re-open Wednesday January 4, 2023 – 9am to 11am for deliveries and food donations; 1pm to 3pm for clients with vouchers.

"The need will be even greater in the new year.

"A massive thank you for all of the support. Happy Christmas.

"Your support will be needed in the new year as need increases."

The food bank is appealing for more help from businesses as the community's generosity "will only go so far".

Throughout the year, Grantham Foodbank will always welcome donations of items such as sponge puddings, jams, squash, tea, coffee, sauces, crisps, deodorant and shaving foam.