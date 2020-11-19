Grantham Foodbank has unveiled its new refrigerated van that will deliver fresh food to people who are isolating in their homes.

Foodbank manager Brian Hanbury supports the investment.

He said: “As the need to reach more people in isolation at home increased, we decided to redirect some of our funds to invest in a refrigerated van. It will be used by the Grantham Rotary Club who have been delivering the food parcels and to pick up food from local food manufacturers.”

Grantham foodbank refrigerated van. (43111627)

Brian is appealing for more local food manufacturers to get in touch who might be able to help. He added: “We would be able to pick up the food in the morning and distribute it that same afternoon. The van will have magnetic foodbank signs which will be taken off during home deliveries to secure peoples anonymity.”

He is also looking to build a team of drivers. Drivers must be aged 25 or over with a full, clean driving licence and atleast five years driving experience. Visit: www.granthamfoodbank.org.uk/wpress