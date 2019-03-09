Foodbanks across South Kesteven to receive £15,000 from council budget

Foodbanks across South Kesteven will receive £15,000 from the council budget.

The move followed a request from Grantham councillor Charmaine Morgan for £10,000.

Coun Morgan told the full meeting of South Kesteven District Council on Friday that demand for foodbanks to help local children had risen by 69 per cent on the same time last year. The Labour councillor blamed the introduction of Universal Credit for a 69 per cent increase in the number of children needing support.

In 2018/18 some 1,389 children and 1,000 adults received support, which in 2018/19 had increased to 1,768 children and 2,572 adults so far this year.

She said: “Whatever challenges we face, there are others struggling to fund their next meal.”

Every person who goes to a foodbank, she said, receives nine meals at a cost of £1 per meal.

Coun Morgan told how people were also struggling to feed their pets and said 40 per cent of foodbank users were working.

She said South Kesteven has four foodbanks and she sought a £10,000 adjustment to the budget so that SKDC could show its support.

Council leader Matthew Lee replied he would like to second Coun Morgan’s amendment but increase the amount to £15,000 “for foodbank activity across the district”. The money would come from reserves.

Labour group leader Phil Dilks said five-week waits for Universal Credit payments were causing a surge in demand but £15,000 would “go a long way to ensure people are fed”.

Deputy leader Kelham Cooke added he had met with Brian Hanbury, of Grantham Foodbank, to discuss the collection of food waste and SKDC was working in partnership with them on providing emergency housing.