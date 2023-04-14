An annual charity cup competition involving Grantham Town returns this summer to support local causes.

The South Kesteven Charity Cup will involve four teams who will compete in July and raise money for charities including Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN) and Rainbow Stars of Sleaford.

The charity cup committee has announced that current cup holders Grantham Town FC and 2019 winners Harrowby United will take part together with Stamford AFC and guest team Sleaford Town FC.

South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee are front row, from left, Peter Rowley, Graham Drury, Alison Rowley, Nickie Cowell, Dean Williams. Back row from left, Michael Atter, Graham Cowell, Ian Selby. (63557627)

Grantham Town will play Stamford on Tuesday, July 11, at 7.45 pm at The Meres stadium, while Harrowby United will play Sleaford Town on Saturday July 8, at 3pm at Dickens Road, Grantham.

The date for the final is to be confirmed but the winners from each game will play for the trophy on either Saturday, July 15, or Tuesday, July 18.

Ian Selby, chairman of the South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee said: “The tournament ticks many boxes. It assists our local football clubs with vital pre-season training, it greatly helps local charities and contributes to some wonderful community spirit.

"It has become a great success. Last year’s charity tournament event raised nearly £2,000 shared by charities chosen by the competing clubs. The charity money is raised through gate receipts and sponsorship.

"Many thanks to Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, of Grantham, who are the main tournament sponsor. Also supporting the event are Grantham-based Marren Tiles, Geiger Media and Graves Jewellers. We are always looking for additional sponsors and would greatly welcome sponsors for the match day program if any companies are interested."

Anybody interested in being a sponsor should email Ian at ianselby63@icloud.com

The tournament is registered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, which will provide match officials.