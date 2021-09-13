The chairman of Grantham Town Football Club is under investigation after he tweeted that Afghans staying in the town were looking for drugs.

Darren Ashton tweeted about Afghans staying at the Urban Hotel after one of the club's young players, who was staying at the hotel, had to leave because the owners have agreed to allow people fleeing Afghanistan to stay at the hotel.

Mr Ashton tweeted at the end of last week: "True story, I'm the chairman of Grantham Town, and we had one of our players staying there on a long-term agreement. Last Friday they informed him he had to be out by Monday. No consideration for an 18-year-old lad away from his family and friends trying to make a career for himself."

He then posted a further tweet in the conversation, which read: "Those refugees are as we speak roaming the streets of Grantham trying to get drugs."

After a backlash from people on social media, some accusing Mr Ashton of being racist, he tweeted further: "Fact the hotel excepted 90 refugees and kicked one of our lads out with virtually no notice to find other accommodation. Fact some of the refugees asked where they could buy drugs. Why is that so hard for you to believe.?????"

The Lincolnshire FA confirmed it was investigating Mr Ashton's tweets. Nick Henson, chief executive and senior safeguarding lead at the Lincolnshire FA, said: "We have been made aware of the chairman's tweets and we are working with the FA to investigate."

Today Mr Ashton defended himself and told the Journal: " Yes. Blown total out of proportion. My initial tweet was aimed at the hotel. One of my responses was aimed at some not all of the refugees who had tried to get drugs...not of this was racist it was just what happened, all facts.

"I firmly stand by what I say. I have the best interests of my players at heart and this is a young lad who came to us not only for his footballing but to further his education as he left school with very poor grades.

"Now he's past his English and math, got a qualification in sports science and is now working towards his A levels in his final year.

"As you can imagine this has caused him unrest and set him back not only in his work but mentally as he is well aware of the backlash this has caused so now he is considering whether to walk away and not finish his final year. This is a boy who had a troubled time at school and had to move schools in his final year. He found a new home and family at Grantham with his team mates and coaching staff.

"Who knows how his life will pan out if he doesn't finish his scholarship and is forced to move back home?

"No one has given any consideration to the wellbeing of this lad all I have heard is how hes so much better off then the refugees....I'm not disputing that but does that mean it strips him of his rights or any help from the local community or council to help him find alternate accommodation?

"We as a club have and are still trying to find him alternative accommodation but it's hard in Grantham to find anything within budget.

"I've been called a racist, a homophobic and lots more...had pictures of my family posted with derogatory comments and even address of work and residency.

And because of what???...I posted a tweet calling the hotel out and stated that some of them was trying to buy drugs....

"I'm far far from being racist or homophobic. These people don't know me or my background I've done more for charitable causes then most of those I bet.

"I have had an investigative journalist look in to this for me and most of the accounts trying to shut me down are connected to other organisations. I'd rather not mention who have an agenda to shut people like me down and lose them there jobs and positions of which they have been successful, but that won't work with me it only fuels my fire."