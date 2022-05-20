A football club has organised two exciting upcoming events.

The events include a sporting dinner with former Nottingham Forest and Wales goalkeeper Mark Crossley on Friday, May 27, followed by a comedy night on Friday, June 24.

Three Britain's Got Talent Stars, Steve Royle, Daliso Chaponda and Barbara Nice will be featured in the comedy night, which will be hosted by Colin Manford.

Poster for the comedy night hosted by Colin Manford (56809192)

Tickets for either event cost £25 per person, and both events start at 7pm.

The dinner with Mark Crossley will be a pie and pea supper, and the comedy night tickets include a curry and rice.

For more information or to book tickets call Paul Watts on 07866231295