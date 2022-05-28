Men’s physical and mental health is so important, and I’m delighted to support and donate to a fantastic local initiative.

In October a programme started up at the Meres Leisure Centre called Man V Fat Football.

A seven-aside football league now takes place every Monday night between 9pm and 10pm open to all abilities. The programme itself

focuses on weight loss whereby all players need to track their exercise and eating across the week. The players’ weight loss and tracking of exercise and eating habits then go towards extra goals for their team on the pitch.

Lee Steptoe (46585897)

Postcodes in the Grantham area also qualify for a free first season.

This is a great initiative which encourages men to look after their physical and mental health by playing the beautiful game.

My much younger mate Ed Clarke is a leading part of this programme, and has lost 2 ½ stone since October, improving his mental health considerably and has since gone on to do his FA coaching badges.

All the players within the League have lost a combined 242.3kg between them.

The programme also offers nutritional advice and a virtual gym and gives advice on mental and emotional health for men, which is all too often overlooked.

From this seven aside league the players have formed a brand new 11-aside football club in Grantham which from next season is competing in a National League. The club are called Grantham Athletic and will be starting off in the East Midlands Division. They recently beat Lincoln 4-3, a team that have been playing together for around 18 months or so.

This programme is a

brilliant initiative for men who are struggling with their weight and mental health but do not want to join in some of the more traditional weight loss programmes. Playing football, losing weight, improving mental health, and having a laugh with mates, great stuff.

I wish the best of success to Grantham Athletic in their upcoming season and will be following their results with a keen eye, and I also wish all the players in the Monday seven-aside league the

absolute best with their journeys to improve their physical and mental health. They’re already winning

with nearly a quarter of a tonne weight lost between them. Magnificent effort lads! At 52 years young maybe I need to clean my old footie boots.

Anyone interested can find all the information at www.manvfatfootball.org/grantham