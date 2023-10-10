A Nottingham Forest legend is coming to Grantham in the New Year.

Stuart Pearce, who played for Forest for 12 years, will be hosting a live and unscripted show in the Guildhall on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Known as “one of the most passionate players of all time”, Stuart will be talking about his career with Nottingham Forest, his time with the England team and what he thinks of the current Forest and England team.

Fans will also get the chance to be pictured with Pearce through a range of ticket packages.

The superstar silver package, which costs £35, will include admission and a professionally taken photograph on the night, which can be purchased after.

The superstar gold package, which costs £60, includes the photo in the price and also gold selection allocated seating.

The superstar platinum package, which costs £125, includes a photo, meet and greet with a signed shirt or people can opt to have another item signed.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/an-evening-with-stuart-pearce.

The evening begins at 8pm.