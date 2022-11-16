A charity football match held for a Grantham man who was seriously injured following an assault has raised £828.

The match was put on by Dickens Road Diamonds on Friday night at Harrowby United's ground to raise money for Nathan Ford-Pain who needed lifesaving surgery following an attack on him in Belton Lane on October 1.

The family of Nathan have asked for the money to go towards the family room at the ICU at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where Nathan spent several weeks, some of that time in a coma.

Dickens Road Diamonds raised more than £800 from their Match 4 Nathan. (60700431)

The Diamonds were winners on the night against Grantham Athletic FC.

Diamonds founder Jon Smith said: "Both teams played some lovely football. Charity was very much at the heart of the evening.

"Some huge thanks go out to both sets of players and huge thanks to Harrowby United for allowing us to host the game at their amazing ground. Massive thanks to all those who attended and showed support."

Jon added: "I've known Nathan's mum for many years and was extremely saddened to hear about the assault on Nathan.

"Nathan comes from a footballing background and has a keen interest in the sport having played for Lincoln City and Boston United as a junior."

A friend of Nathan set up a fundraising page for him after the assault to help with his long-term recovery. The fundraiser has so far raised more than £14,000.

The Diamonds also thanked sponsors Alpha Asset Finance and those who helped to organise the evening including the raffle, auction and stewarding.