A charity football match will be played to support a 24-year-old Grantham man after he was seriously assaulted at the start of October.

Dickens Road Diamonds, a football team founded by Jon Smyth that supports local causes, will be playing the match on Friday, November 11, at Harrowby United FC to raise money for Nathan Ford-Pain.

Nathan was seriously assaulted on Belton Lane, Grantham on Saturday, October 1 and remains in a Nottingham hospital with life-changing injuries.

Nathan Ford-Pain is in hospital after suffering a serious head injury. (59838869)

Jon said: "I've known Nathan's mum for many years and was extremely saddened to hear about the assault on Nathan.

"Nathan comes from a footballing background and has a keen interest in the sport having played for Lincoln City and Boston United as a junior.

"We want to help Nathan who has potentially a life changing injury and will need a lot of help to aid his recovery. This will not come without financial cost as he'll be unable to work but will need a good level of care and rehabilitation.

"Furthermore I know his mum is having to do a lot of travelling with overnight stays to be by his bedside.

The football match will be played in honour of Nathan Ford-Pain (60060682)

"We'd like to help ease the financial burden of doing all this."

The match will be played against Grantham Athletic.

A fundraising raffle will also be held after the game, and Jon hopes they will be joined by members of Nathan's family.

Jon concluded: "This is so we can show our support and solidarity for Nathan and help send a message that these kind of acts of violence have no place in our community or any community."

Nathan's family is currently raising money at www.gofundme.com to help with his recovery.

Nathan was due to go travelling with his girlfriend and they were celebrating with a night out when the assault happened. Nathan's best friend was also attacked and needed treatment at A&E.