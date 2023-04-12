Honorary club president and Leeds United Premier League striker Patrick Bamford was at Newark Town to open new facilities at their YMCA ground.

Bamford, who was born in Grantham, cut the ribbon before Easter Monday's Blue Stripe Derby between Newark Town Blues and Southwell City Zebras.

Two new stands include a 64-seat structure, with access for disabled spectators, and a 105-seater, three-tier stand have been added to the ground.

Previously, spectators had to enjoy watching the games standing around the touchline.

Newark Town Football Club applied for funding which has been provided in part by the Football Foundation Premier League Stadium Fund, Newark and Sherwood District Council, and the YMCA Robin Hood Group.

Newark Town is going through a thrilling period of progression, with their men's first team doing great in their first season at step six football, in play-off contention.

Patrick Bamford with The Blues manager Luke Parsons. Images: Rob Currell.

Honorary club president of Newark Town Patrick Bamford, Todd Cauthorn Executive Director - YMCA Newark & Sherwood and Dave Roberts, director of Newark Town FC.

The 105 seater stand.

The ladies’ team has just won Division Two of the Nottinghamshire Girls’ and Ladies’ Football League and have gained promotion to Division One.

In addition, the youth section continues to thrive, having both boys’ and girls’ teams from under- 8s to under-18s, along with a PAN disability team, Sunday side, and walking football.

The 64 seater stand from the other side of the pitch. Images: Rob Currell.

Newark Town first team with Patrick Bamford.

One of the new stands.

Todd Cauthorn, executive director of YMCA Newark and Sherwood, said: “The facilities at the Village have been designed with a single purpose in mind ­— to serve the community.

"The stands mean that spectators at matches and training sessions throughout the week can watch their teams undercover.

"We’re incredibly proud to be able to support Newark Town Football Club in their outstanding progression and future proof the Stadia pitch for growth of all teams that use our facilities.”

Bamford signs an item for a young fan.

Dave Roberts, a director of Newark Town Football Club: said: “The addition of the new stands at the YMCA ground is the icing on the cake this season for the club.

"To be able to offer the new covered seating areas is a real game changer in terms of the facilities that we offer to supporters.

"We’ve seen a significant increase in gate numbers this season, thanks to outstanding football the men’s team has been delivering and this sets us up perfectly next season and beyond.”

Patrick Bamford and Luke Parsons.

John Robinson, chief executive of Newark and Sherwood District Council said: “We’re pleased to contribute to the further development of sporting facilities within the district.

"The provision of new stands at the YMCA Community and Activity Village will not only support the further progression of local football but also open up opportunities for other leisure and cultural activities to take place there”.