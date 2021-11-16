The visiting football fan from Kinoulton, near Grantham, who suffered a heart attack at Lynn is out of hospital and recovering at home.

Norman Evans, 80, collapsed outside The Walks stadium just before an FA Cup match and was revived by fast-thinking passers-by and ambulance crew and medics.

He was rushed to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital where he had a stent fitted and was allowed home on Friday.

Norman Evans recovering in hospital (52959945)

His son, Robert, who was with him at the match, said: "He is home and recovering well."

He said that his dad hopes to come back to Lynn at some point in the future to thank those who help save his life.

And he also hopes to be resume his plans to follow winning teams through the FA Cup series.

"Whatever happens, I will be going along with my son Samuel so dad will be represented."

He added that the family is hoping to find a way of fundraising for the St John Ambulance and the ambulance crews at Lynn as a thank you for saving Norman's life.