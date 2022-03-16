Four teams will compete for the South Kesteven Charity Cup as the pre-season football tournament returns following the Coronavirus pandemic.

The trophy was purchased locally by football fan and South Kesteven District Councillor Ian Selby using his Ward Member Grant from the council.

The first charity tournament, in 2019, was won by Harrowby United, and the event raised more than £1,000 that was shared by charities chosen by the competing clubs.

Pictured at the South Kesteven Charity Cup draw are, front, left to right, Graham Cowell, Nickie Cowell, Ian Selby; and back, left to right: Dave Philpotts,Mick Atter (Harrowby United), Darren Munton (Bourne Town), Pat Nixon (Grantham Town). (55495572)

Coun Selby, who represents Grantham Harrowby ward, said: “The intention is for it to be an annual competition in support of the clubs and their charities that will also be an important part of their pre-season schedules.

“The pandemic meant it could not go ahead in the last two years but with restrictions now lifted we are ready to go again.”

Harrowby United, who won the inaugural tournament, will open their defence of the trophy with a semi-final at home against Bourne Town.

Grantham Town will play Blackstones in the other tie. Both games will take place on Saturday, July 9, with the final taking place the following Saturday.

The chosen charities this year are Bourne Town - Butterfield Day Care Centre; Harrowby United - Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN); Grantham Town - Cancer Research; Blackstones - Second Helpings.

The charity money is raised through gate receipts and sponsorship. Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, of Grantham, are already on board as the main sponsor, with Grantham-based Marren Tiles and Geiger Media also supporting the event.

Coun Selby has set up a small committee to help run the tournament made up of Graham Cowell, Dave Philpotts, Mick Massingham and Nickie Cowell.

The committee is seeking the support of other businesses or individuals that may wish to support the tournament with match day, match ball or man-of-the-match sponsorship, or any other aspect of the event.

Graham said: “The first tournament was a great success. We wanted to build on that but could not do so because of the pandemic.

“Now it’s back we hope it will help lift community spirits. Not only will it raise money for local charities, it will also help these locals clubs with their preparations for the new season.

“I hope lots of fans come down to watch some great football, support their teams and help raise a lot of money for good causes.”

The tournament is registered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, which will provide match officials.

Anyone interested should email ianselby63@icloud.com