Footballers are being called upon to organise teams and participate in a tournament that will take place on July 8.

The organisers of the football tournament that raises money for good causes to support members of the community have announced their latest beneficiary.

Matthew Ash, from Grantham, is the organiser of the event which this year will see the support given to Aaron Barnes, a resident who has leukaemia.

Cal and Aaron Barnes.

The six-a-side competition allows teams to put forward eight players with two as subs and is the fifth time it has been run.

“He is a young dad with four kids so we want to help them by raising much-needed funds,” said Matthew Ash.

“He is the brother of Cal Barnes who has previously played in the tournament to raise money for other causes we have got behind.”

“We started the first tournament after a friend of mine’s child had cancer and we got behind him.

Matthew Ash with Courtney Parker from sponsor Clean Touch.

“Once he was in the clear, we looked at other causes in the community.”

The tournament has previously raised money for both individuals and also for charities such as Newark-based Children’s Bereavement Centre.

More than £2,000 was raised for the Children’s Bereavement Centre thanks to a previous tournament Ash ran.

The tournament is run by friends Sam Willis, Rob Andrews, and Matthew Ash who have come together to help worthy causes.

“There is no set criteria on who we can help,” said Ash.

“If we hear of someone in need in our community who needs assistance, we try to help them.”

From left to right, organisers: Rob Andrews, Sam Willis and Matthew Ash. Image: Matthew Ash. (63469313)

Ash said that normally 24 teams play which sees over 200 players get involved in the six-a-side tournament.

Entries were now open for sides to declare their interest with a fee of £5 per player going towards the cause.

The tournament starts at 9am and goes for most of the day with teams playing in an organised competition.

A trophy is awarded at the end of the tournament to the winning side.

Anyone interested can go to the Matt and Sam six a side Facebook page or ring 07593289170 to speak to Matthew Ash.

“The tournament fosters a family atmosphere with free entry and has food vendors, stalls, and raffle prizes,” said Ash.

“It gives footballers a chance to play in July and keep their skills up during the off-season.

“It is a great thing because it sees members of the community show support for someone who is in need.

“In the past, we have had some ex-professional players get involved including Gary Charles.

“We would like to thank Active For Today for providing Magnus Fields as a free venue for us and Clean Touch Cleaning for their support sponsoring the event.”