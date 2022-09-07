The footbridge in Wyndham Park next to Belton Lane has closed for repairs.

The footbridge runs over the River Witham and is currently closed, South Kesteven District Council has reported.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "Maintaining our award winning green spaces to a high standard is of vital importance to SKDC.

The footbridge in Wyndham Park next to Belton Lane. (59137612)

"The footbridge in Wyndham Park is currently closed awaiting repairs after a structural survey was carried out.

"We are in the process of obtaining quotes and sourcing a contractor in order to move forward with the work."