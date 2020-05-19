Lincolnshire Police launch campaign to help Grantham area drivers get back on the road safely
Published: 09:33, 19 May 2020
| Updated: 09:35, 19 May 2020
Lincolnshire Police has launched a campaign to help motorists get back on the county's roads safely.
After seeing a 50 per cent decrease in road traffic during the coronavirus outbreak, Lincolnshire Police will be offering advice and guidance over the next week.
Along with tips on how to make sure your vehicle is safe to go on the roads and The Highway Code, the campaign will also be giving an insight into the Road Policing Unit.
More by this authorVictoria Fear