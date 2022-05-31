New data has shown that Lincolnshire Police are one of the best in the country in answering 999 calls.

Statistics released by the Home Office on Tuesday has show that the county's force picks up 999 calls in six seconds (mean answering time).

This is compared to North Yorkshire which has a 29.3 seconds mean answering time.

Mike Modder-Fitch, Force Control Room, said: “The 999-performance data shows, when someone is in immediate danger, in Lincolnshire we answer 999 calls quicker than most other forces in the country.

“Over the last 10 years, the emergency 999 calls we receive have been increasing by around 10% year on year. At points over summer 2021, we were taking over 12,000 999 calls per month. These are never seen levels of demand. This increase is up from an average of around 6,000 calls per month, at peak times 10 years ago.

“The efforts of the FCR team to answer emergency calls cannot be underestimated. They answer some of the most traumatic calls for service that we receive. We’d like to recognise their endeavours and the challenges they face to get the details and the police on their way. This level of demand puts extra pressure on our response teams too, with more urgent and priority graded responses.

“We continue to face many challenges and our ambition is to maintain these excellent standards while working to improve our response times when people call 101.

“We will be recruiting again in September for call takers and welcome enquiries from anyone who would like further details.”

The force's has targets to respond to incidents in Lincoln in around 15 minutes and 20 minutes for the rest of the county.

The average rural response to incidents over the last 12 months is 19.52 minutes.

Police data shows that 2,750 incidents reported in March, which required a response from officers, could not be 'resourced'.

Last week we reported that there are 77 officers based in South Holland which is a slight increase on the previous year's figures.

Speaking during the Public Assurance Meeting on Monday, Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “We know that there’s been a slight drop in our response levels over the last year or so. Some of that has been because of police officer numbers, and particularly because of those who are in training rather than being deployable yet. We’re at 1,204 police officers at the moment, which is a great position to be in, but only around 980 of those are deployable into different roles because of the stage they are in in the training programme. So, we have to just work our way through that.

“Our urban response rate is still, on average, below 15 minutes and our rural response rate is below 20 minutes on average, which are the target areas for us.

“We have been working with a company called Process Evolution, who have been doing a lot to help us understand our Response model and demand profile, and what we’re facing. They’ve found that the utilisation rates of our Response officers are very high, which means they’re working very hard to get to lots of incidents and, coupled with the amount of driving distance they have to cover, their utilisation rate is around 91% to 92% of their time. Process Evolution have made quite clear that the healthy rate would be about 75% to 80% because anything higher than that means our officers don’t get a lot of time to do the clerical work and what is required around file preparations to get offenders to court and pulling together quality files for the CPS. So, we do have to look at what that profile looks like and how we will manage that demand in a different way. Some of this may be achieved by looking at shift patterns and how we can better combine resources across the force.

“It’s also worth noting that sickness levels are also quite high because we’re working people very hard and they’re going from one job to another. If over 90% of officer time is spent jumping from job to job there’s no break or respite in a day. Some of the incidents they’re going to are quite difficult to deal with and it’s having an impact so we’re looking at ways we can both protect our staff and keep them well, while also continuing to deliver a strong frontline to communities in Lincolnshire.”