A former ambulance driver has taken to the picket line today to show his support for NHS staff.

Bruce Wells stood on the picket line this morning at Grantham ambulance station in Beacon Lane to show solidarity with ambulance staff who went on strike today (Wednesday).

Mr Wells, who became an ambulance driver in 2004, says he was given a better pension and working conditions because ambulance staff went on strike in the 1970s and '80s for better pay and conditions.

Bruce Wells stands on the picket line at Grantham ambulance station (61485741)

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) is among the trusts across the country which are affected by a walk-out of paramedics and other workers. The strike will run until 6am tomorrow (Thursday).

Mr Wells said: "I am an ex-Unison member, now retired. I am supporting this ambulance strike because at the last strike in the late '70s, early '80s, I benefited from this when I joined in 2004.

"Now I am retired , my pension reflects what my colleagues striked for in the '70s and '80s. This was the first chance that I have had to show my appreciation for their actions."

Mr Wells added: "I am sorry to say that the staff were called out so could not stand with me on the picket line. The old saying is if the ambulances are standing still then no one is injured.

"Many thanks to my sister Mary for dropping me off at the ambulance station and to Lisa Cook for bringing me a hot cup of tea."