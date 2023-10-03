Former chairman of South Kesteven District Council presents over £1,500 to charities
A former chairman of the district council has presented two cheques to charity.
Councillor Helen Crawford, who was chairman of South Kesteven District Council for 2022/23, nominated the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) and St Barnabas Hospice as her chosen charities.
Over £1,500 was raised for the two charities and cheques have been presented to representatives from them.
Coun Crawford said: “It was a privilege during my year in office to raise money for two such worthy causes.
“These charities work very hard in our communities and I know this money will be put to good use.”
The LNAA provides pre-hospital critical care for people in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.
St Barnabas Hospice - which has a base in Grantham - is an independent charity that supports more than 12,000 people a year across Lincolnshire affected by life-limiting or terminal illness.