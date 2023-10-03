A former chairman of the district council has presented two cheques to charity.

Councillor Helen Crawford, who was chairman of South Kesteven District Council for 2022/23, nominated the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) and St Barnabas Hospice as her chosen charities.

Over £1,500 was raised for the two charities and cheques have been presented to representatives from them.

Councillor Helen Crawford (back) with representatives from Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (left) and St Barnabas Hospice (right)

Coun Crawford said: “It was a privilege during my year in office to raise money for two such worthy causes.

“These charities work very hard in our communities and I know this money will be put to good use.”

The LNAA provides pre-hospital critical care for people in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

St Barnabas Hospice - which has a base in Grantham - is an independent charity that supports more than 12,000 people a year across Lincolnshire affected by life-limiting or terminal illness.