A former chef is launching a new catering business to fill a niche for comfort food in Grantham.

Kirsty Matthews, of Springfield Road, Grantham, will open ‘Grumbling Belly Catering’ next week, aimed at providing affordable, home-made food that is easily accessible.

The 38-year-old already has more than 22 years’ experience in the catering industry, working in a variety of restaurants and cafés, but wanted the opportunity to work for herself.