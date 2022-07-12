A centre to promote independence in young adults with learning disabilities has been set up by former Grantham College workers.

Training Therapy Development, a new day provision, was officially opened by the Mayor of Sleaford, Councillor Linda Edwards-Shea, on Saturday (July 9).

The idea was the creative vision by former Grantham College SEND employees, Catherine Smith and Maria Spicer, who wanted to bridge the gap from education to independence for young adults with learning disabilities.

From left: Catherine Smith, Mayor of Sleaford Linda Edwards-Shea and Maria Spicer. (57903324)

“The centre is an enterprise hub where young adults learn new skills in textiles, upcycling and crafting for charities and resale that will benefit the wider community.” Maria, a SEND lecturer at Grantham College for 20-years, explained.

“We believe that a creative, environmental and holistic approach is the right way forward to building skills, confidence and friendship in young adults with mild to moderate learning disabilities.”

Catherine, who spent 10-years at Grantham College within the SEND Department, said: "Creating a mutually strong mental and physical lifestyle is greatly encouraged within the centre.

"Indoor and outdoor sessions are balanced to generate positive mental health, relaxation, and coping strategies, as is building and improving social skills, self-confidence and community engagement."

Maria continued: “Grantham college is a great base for those with learning difficulties with passionate and committed SEND employees who are deeply committed.

"Our new centre helps continue the progression by creating enterprise and making a difference.”

The friendly, bespoke centre is suitable for young adults with learning difficulties aged between 18 and 30.

Leaving the security of full-time education can be a very anxious time, and many young people feel lost and isolated. Parents can also often feel overwhelmed, wondering what the next step for their child is.

Maria and Catherine hope to not just provide a place to have fun and socialise in smaller groups, but continue to build their confidence and encourage independence, while also empowering them for the future with new enterprise skill sets and a working knowledge of business dynamics.

You can find out more on their website: https://trainingtherapydevelopment.com/

If you would like an informal chat about what they can offer, please telephone; 01529 307028 or email enquiries@trainingtherapydevelopment.com.