The former Grantham Cottage Hospital is going to be put on the SAVE Britain’s Heritage Buildings at Risk Register.

The building, which is located on 101 Manthorpe Road, is being put on the list as it is a vacant building and has an uncertain feature.

The SAVE Britain’s Heritage Buildings at Risk Register raises awareness of "forgotten buildings and ultimately to bring them to the attention of new owners or custodians who are able to repair them, return them to use and secure the buildings’ future", said Liz Fuller, a Buildings at Risk officer.

The former Grantham Cottage Hospital is located on 101 Manthorpe Road, Grantham, Lincolnshire NG31 8DG. (57464354)

The cottage hospital was built between 1874 and 1876 and the laying of the foundation stone was the subject of a formal civic celebration attended by the Earl and Countess Brownlow.

It was designed by London based architect Richard Aldolphus Came, and his design included wards that were T-shaped, which were regarded as an unusual feature.

The building was praised by Henry C Burdett, who was notable for hospital architecture in the late 19th century as he thought the wards were novel, pleasing and noteworthy, presenting a cheerful and airy appearance "which fills the visitor with pleasure."

Liz added: "This building is clearly very special to the local community - hence the campaign - and the intervention of the MP.

"It is both a functional and beautiful building and should be restored to use."

The building is still surrounded by other working elements of Grantham Hospital and in early in 2021 there were concerns that these buildings could face demolition.

However, it has been reported that the local MP Gareth Davies met with United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and he was assured that nothing would move forward due to the Covid pandemic.