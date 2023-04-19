A former England cricketer will officially open a £1.3 million school sports hall this week.

Chris Broad, former England cricketer and broadcaster, will officially open Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary School’s new hall on Friday (April .

As part of the event he will meet with staff, pupils, parents and members of the wider community, take part in cricket activities and unveil an official plaque.

Waltham-on-the-Wolds Primary School's new sports hall will be opened by Chris Broad. Photo: Google (63644965)

The hall will be used for assemblies, lunch breaks and dance classes, as well as games and PE. It means the children no longer have to walk along the busy A607 to hold PE sessions and other communal activities in the village hall.

Head of School, Hollie Geeson, said: “It’s life changing for the school, to be honest.

"We’ve gone from having to move tables so we can hold assemblies in cramped classrooms to being able to hold them in this lovely space.

"We actually had separate assemblies for different groups because we couldn’t all fit in one room but now all the children can be together.

"It also means we can have full PE sessions rather than having to walk 10 minutes to the village hall and 10 minutes back again.

"The children no longer have to walk along the A607 as well when we would often get wet going to the village hall.”

The sports hall, which has been built on land to the rear of the school, was paid for largely from Section 106 developer contributions relating to new housing developments in Waltham-on-the-Wolds.

The school opened in 1844 and now has a record number of 96 pupils enrolled.

Around 40 children at the adjacent pre-school will also use the hall for activities and it will also be opened up to local community groups.