Former farm house and farmyard in Castle Bytham on the market for £1.5 million

By Matthew Taylor
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 23 October 2022

A former farmyard with a house and stables converted into apartments is on the market for offers over £1.5 million.

The property, based in Glen Road, Castle Bytham, sits on a site of around one and a quarter acres and is adjacent to an ancient monument.

There is an existing Grade II listed farm house and a former Grade II listed stables, currently converted into a pair of one bedroom apartments, with further outbuildings and former agricultural sheds also on the property.

The farm house was converted from a barn. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152574)
Listed by Richardson Chartered Surveyors, the site is currently subject to a planning application to demolish the agricultural buildings to build three detached houses, but a decision is yet to be made.

The property is accessed by a private driveway along side the Glen Brook, with views of open countryside accessible to the east of the site.

The farm house has three bedrooms and was converted from a barn some years ago.

Views from the site. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152565)
It is described as a "development opportunity" on Zoopla.

Inside the farm house. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152571)
One of the former agricultural buildings. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152580)
The farm house was converted from a barn. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152577)
One of the former agricultural buildings. Credit: Richardson Chartered Surveyors (60152568)
The property was first listed on the site in September.

