Former Grantham beat bobby takes on role with special operations unit

A former Grantham beat bobby who almost became Lincolnshire Police’s Chief Constable last year has now filled the position of the man who finally got the top job in the county.

Paul Gibson has joined Derbyshire Police as the new Regional Deputy Chief Constable for the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) – the role formerly held by new Lincolnshire Police boss, Chris Haward.

EMSOU is a collaboration of five East Midlands police forces (Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire) tackling major and organised crime.

Dr Paul Gibson has been named as the preferred candidate for the role of Lincolnshire chief constable. (42219995)

DCC Gibson pulled out of the race for the county’s chief after police commissioner Marc Jones’ original nomination was stopped before it could be voted on by the county’s crime panel.

The previous appointment process which identified DCC Gibson as the replacement for Bill Skelly, who retired on December 18, 2020, was halted by “issues relating to the probable disclosure of candidates’ information” to the Lincolnshire Police and Crime Panel.

It’s unclear whether DCC Gibson did not apply or was not shortlisted for the post on the second occasion.

Police and Crime Comissioner Marc Jones assured that the procedural issues that halted the first selection process did not arise from any aspect of DCC Gibson’s application, interview or nomination.

Paul Gibson started his career in policing in Lincolnshire, where he spent 19 years in the force before leaving to take on the role of Assistant Chief Constable in Derbyshire Police.

He started his career as a bobby on the beat in Grantham before becoming a detective in 2000.

He climbed the ranks and was appointed as the force’s Assistant Chief Constable before departing in 2018 to the larger force of Derbyshire.

Dr Gibson also studied genetics at university and gained his doctorate in molecular medicine.

On his new role, DCC Gibson said: “To lead this unit has been something to aspire to and I am unbelievably proud to be here now doing just that.”

CC Haward moved to Derbyshire Constabulary as Assistant Chief Constable in 2016 and took over EMSOU in early 2018 in the rank of Deputy Chief Constable.

Taking over as the new Lincolnshire Police chief constable in December, he promised violent crime and low force morale will take priority in 2021.