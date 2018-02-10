Former Grantham King’s School boy publishes third comic novel in the St Onan’s Chronicles series

A former King’s School boy has published his third novel, a comic sequel about a school of misfits.

Nick Barrett, who grew up in Great Gonerby and now lives in Essex, is publishing the third in his St Onan’s Chronicles series. It is called ‘Spring Term - The sap Rises!’

Nick Barrett's Spring Term - The Sap Rises!

Nick told the Journal: “The boys of the Academy are now fifteen years old, and so we enter a world of weird and wonderful goings-on, teenage angst and acne, and a heavy dose of rock and roll.

“I am hoping that this book may finally “break” the series, and do wonderful things in the world of books.”

Nick’s third comic novel follows on from ‘Michaelmas Term- Or Why is that Boy naked?’ and ‘Advent term - Snowmen Don’t Wear Thermals’.

Nick who published his first book at the age of 56 says his books are loosely based on his time at the King’s School in the 1970s.

He said: “My books are the antidote to the doom, gloom and depression of everyday living. I address very real issues on the pages such as isolation, injustice, bullying and class division. I hope that seeing how my characters deal with issues such as these may help the reader address any similar problems which they may have suffered, or are still suffering. Life lessons are hardest to learn, and so I get the people in my books to assist with the homework.”

Nick’s latest book is available from Amazon.