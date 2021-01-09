Former Grantham King's School students 'done good' with their waste company

Two former students of the King’s School in Grantham are running their own waste management company, which is expanding even through the pandemic.

David Brighton and Paul Whittaker set up The Waste Specialists in 2019 and haven’t looked back.

Their number of clients is expanding and they have taken on another member of staff in Kelly Mycroft as business development manager.

Founders of The Waste Specialists, Paul Whittaker and David Brighton, at Belton Park Golf Club. (43861187)

David, 40, and Paul, 41, met at King’s in the ’90s andkept in touch after they left. The business partners decided to go out on their own in 2019 and make use of their backgrounds in the waste industry and customer relations, respectively.

David grew up in Long Bennington and Paul is from Gonerby Hill Foot.

David said: “We are both proud of where we come from and we feel two local lads have done good. We don’t shout about it enough and when we took on Kelly we also wanted to thank those Grantham and local businesses who trusted us to work with them because our success is their success.”

Paul Whittaker and new business development manager Kelly Mycroft of The Waste Specialists. (43861254)

David, who now lives in Greylees, Sleaford, and Paul, who is now in Nottingham,say they were ‘knocked back” by how many businesses they initially took on . Butwithin 10 months the pandemic struck and they had to rationalise and “restrategise”. While many of their clients at first were in the hospitality trade, the pandemic meant they had to focus elsewhere and they found many of their clients in the construction industry, which was allowed to continue through lockdown.

David and Paul say they putan emphasis on customer care and as a small firm, with four members of staff, they are able to focus a lot of their efforts on the client. One of those clients is Belton Park Golf Club, where David and Paul are both members, and the business is a sponsor of the club.

The business helps firms keep their waste costs to a minimum and helps them recycle as much of their waste as possible.

Kelly said: “I am so happy to be joining The Waste Specialists at such an exciting time. They are a breath of fresh air in this industry.Paul and David’s ethos mirrors my own in terms of an absolute commitment to customer care and building relationships.Their professionalism and work ethic are compelling, even more so because it is balanced with such a ‘family’ feel. They truly care about their customers and their team.”

David said of Kelly’s appointment:“Kelly joins us after a wonderful period of sustained growth, seeing the business double in turnover in the last six months.

“We have built up a sustainable portfolio of clients and a very strong supply chain and we look forward to supporting Kelly and future appointments in order to deliver the highest standards of service. We are also in the process of launching new services that will benefit both existing and new customers.”