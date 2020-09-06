Former Grantham man illustrates new children's book

A former Grantham man has illustrated a new children’s non-fiction book which follows the adventures of an intrepid explorer and his faithful cat Trim.

David Parkins worked on the newly-released book, ‘The Cat and the Captain: Trim the cat and Matthew Flinders’, written by author Ruth Taylor, who penned the story after researching the role of cats on ships in the National Maritime Museum in London.

She came across Flinders and Trim and decided that their story had to be told for children. Ruth now lives in London with her husband and a rescue cat, who is very like Trim.

David was born in Brighton, but moved to Grantham at the age of five, where he became a pupil at the former Spitalgate Primary School before attending King’s School.

He didn’t take up art until sixth form.

He went on to study Wildlife Illustration at Dyfed College of Art for a year, before switching to graphic design at Lincoln College of Art, specialising in illustration.

Graduating in 1979, David became a freelance illustrator and worked for publisher D.C. Thomson on Beano and The Dandy during the 1990s and beyond.

Throughout his career he has drawn cartoons for a number of papers.

In 2006, he emigrated to Ontario, in Canada, and currently illustrates children’s books.

