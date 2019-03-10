Former Grantham pub to have its 19th century character restored

A Grantham town centre building which has been everything from a pub to an indoor market is set to get a facelift.

An application has gone in to South Kesteven District Council by Buckminster Estate to make use of the local authority’s shop front improvement scheme to restore the character of the former Dr Thirsty’s pub in Westgate, most recently used as an indoor market and cafe.

If approved, it will see the front of the building restored with a timber frame.

The former Market Cafe and indoor market, at 85 Westgate. (7613551)

The applicant sates: “Unfortunately, inappropriate post-war modern shop fronts along Westgate, including no. 85, detract from the quality of the buildings and overall character of the conservation area.

“We believe the new proposed timber shop fronts constitute an appropriate design which draws from the historic language of the area, providing a positive enhancement to the streetscape and character of Westgate.”

The applicant added: “The hardwood constructed shop front and entrance doors will be painted in a water-based paint colour appropriate to the mid-late 19th century to early 20th century, which typically included shades of maroon, dark green, black, blue, brown or grey.”

In January, the Jouranl reported how an application had been made to change the use of the building from retail to use as a cafe/restaurant.

The applicant was proposing to open it up as a vintage tea room.

According to SKDC, permission for change of use was granted in February.