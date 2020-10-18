Former Grantham schoolboy releases new music penned in lockdown

A former Grantham schoolboy has spent the past nine years touring the UK as a solo singer and songwriter.

Having left school and pursued a career in music full time since the age of 18, Drew Thomas, now 27, has been on tour around the country, including slots at Reading and Leeds festivals and daytime radio plays on BBC Radio 1.

His latest single, ‘Early Hours’ was released in the form of a debut EP [an extended play, which is a musical recording that contains more tracks than a single, but is not an album] on Friday, which he wrote during lockdown.