Former Grantham woman launches online personalised products business

A former Grantham woman has launched an online personalised gift business.

Steph Lawrence set up ‘Let’s get personal - by Steph’ in September specialising in a variety of personalised products including drinks bottles and coffee cups, make-up bags, coat hangers, clothing, cake toppers, doormats and much more.

The 35-year-old is reallypleased with the response from customers so far.

Steph Lawrence (52831854)

She said: “I wanted to find something that is enjoyable and flexible that I can fit around my day job as a bookkeeper and my busy family life as a mother of two.”

Despite still being in the early stages, business has been going well through word of mouth, Instagram and Facebook.

Steph, who grew up in Grantham but now lives in a village in Derbyshire, added: “Some customers enquire about items that I don’t currently have in stock and so I always try to go out of my way to source the right product and then personalise it to their requirements.

Letsgetpersonal.bysteph (52857083)

“I like it when I get these kind of enquiries as I know that I’m selling exactly what people want. An example of this is the Christmas Eve plate, which was requested from a customer and now has become one of my best sellers with customers.”

Other top sellers include personalised Christmas Eve boxes, doormats, fridge organisers, soap bottles and even hot chocolate stations.

You can see what other products are available by searching for ‘Let’s get personal - by Steph’ on Instagram and Facebook @letsgetpersonal.bysteph

Letsgetpersonal.bysteph (52857086)

Letsgetpersonal.bysteph (52857089)

Letsgetpersonal.bysteph (52857092)

Letsgetpersonal.bysteph (52857095)