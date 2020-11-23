A former I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! contestant has made a donation to a Grantham charity that helps the vulnerable.

Rebekah Vardy, who lives in a village near Grantham with her Leicester City footballer husband Jamie Vardy and five children, has made a donation to Grantham Passage and is supporting the organisation with food preparation.

Rebekah is also using her social media platform to promote the important work being done by the Passage, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rebekah Vardy, via Beckyvardy on Instagram (43233339)

Recently, the Passage raised enough money to provide 150 free Christmas dinners to those in need this year.

On Instagram, Rebekah said: "I know this year has been hard for the majority of you & [many] of you won't have the means to be making financial charitable donations at the moment, but for those of you who are looking to help a charity in other ways, then I am asking you to consider a charity that I was introduced to called The Passage - Grantham Poverty Concern and you can support them in more ways than just financially.

"[Grantham Passage] is a small, local charity that delivers food parcels to homeless, vulnerable and elderly people in the Grantham area. This year their weekly food parcel deliveries have raised as a result of more people living in poverty due to Covid.

"They also give out blankets and warm clothing, help with gas and electricity top ups, assist people on their centre computer with benefits assistance, give people somewhere to shower and wash their clothes and help to get emergency B&B accommodation.

"As a teenager, I would have been someone who would have benefited directly from the services of a charity like this, I know how important their work is and how life changing this help can be. I have been homeless, I have lived in a B&B, I have struggled to pay my bills as a vulnerable youngster who was living alone in a B&B."

Rebekah was recently backed by the High Court after filing for defamation against Coleen Rooney over what was dubbed the 'Wagatha Christie' row.

She continued: "Before anyone questions what I am doing for [Grantham Passage], I have made a private financial donation and I am also helping with food preparation and using my platform to raise awareness.

"These are the ways in which you can help those living in poverty in and around Grantham if you want to. Anything that you can do will be a huge help to this small charity that feeds people all year round and relies solely on donations and volunteers. Everything they do is socially distanced and Covid secure."