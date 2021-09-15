Former players of Kesteven Rugby Club will walk Hadrian’s Wall over four days in support of two young boys who have a very rare disorder.

Fifteen former Kesteven players are taking part in the challenge, starting on September 27. Seven of the players played together in 2001 (pictured below).

They are supporting Tyler and Eryn, two young boys from the Jones family in Plymouth who have been diagnosed with a very rare degenerative neurological disorder called Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia. They both have Type 5a and the family have only found 24 other cases in the world.

Seven players from this Kesteven line-up from 2001 will walk Hadrian's Wall for charity. Sadly two rugby greats in this photo are no longer with us (Andy Sheardown, back row, second from right, and Andy Clarke, front far left). (51218423)

Team Jones are trying to raise awareness of this disorder at the same time as raising much needed funds for equipment and essentials that will help to make sure the children can live their lives to the best of their ability.

A member of the Kesteven team, Richard Midgley, said: “Training for the event has been minimal and apart from some minimal hair loss and bulking up a bit no one has changed too much.

“We are walking from west to east and as we have already clocked up 37 nights in hospital this year between us from various ailments and illness so the likelihood of all of us making it is slim but nothing some deep heat and a wet sponge shouldn’t fix.”

The fund-raisers have so far collected £790 for the cause. To make a donation go to the team’s Justgiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/j-hall12