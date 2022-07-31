Home   News   Article

Former KGGS pupil who grew up in Grantham named as fellow of Royal Literature Society for her work as a political journalist at the Guardian

By Matthew Taylor
-
matthew.taylor@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 31 July 2022

An award-winning political journalist and author who grew up in Grantham has received a literary honour.

Dr Frances Ryan, a regular columnist for the Guardian who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, was recently made a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) for her contribution to British literature.

The 36-year-old uses a wheelchair as she has generalised muscle weakness, and has used her platform to raise awareness of inequalities and the lack of representation for disabled people.

