Former KGGS pupil who grew up in Grantham named as fellow of Royal Literature Society for her work as a political journalist at the Guardian
Published: 06:00, 31 July 2022
An award-winning political journalist and author who grew up in Grantham has received a literary honour.
Dr Frances Ryan, a regular columnist for the Guardian who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, was recently made a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature (RSL) for her contribution to British literature.
The 36-year-old uses a wheelchair as she has generalised muscle weakness, and has used her platform to raise awareness of inequalities and the lack of representation for disabled people.