A singer from Grantham has released new music.

Singer Emily Manuel, a former KGGS pupil, has recently released a new EP, called 'Live Forever'.

Emily praised the return of the annual King’s School 'Jazz Nite' in January for the first time after Covid, having performed in them herself between the ages of 12 and 18.

Emily Manuel performing with her guitar. (63474912)

She performed in Jazz Nites when they were still held at the school and directed by Jon Brookes, who taught Emily to play jazz guitar. She described his lessons as "awesome".

Emily said: "I can attest to those performances being a unique and special experience. Doing those gigs and being under the limelights at a young age helped shape my musical life like no lessons ever could. I'm glad to see it is back."

Emily continued, saying that although 'Live Forever' is not a jazz album, there are some jazz influences in the music.

The cover of Live Forever. (63474906)

She said: "It’s been several years in the making and so much detail and effort and time and emotion went into this that I almost don’t know what to say about it.

"These aren’t really “songs” in the traditional sense - the song structures and the lyrics don’t really do what they’re supposed to, I guess - I absolutely focused on the lyricism as much as the music - and the lyrics do play a critical part - but rather than tell stories, many of these songs focus on fragments of emotion and my real aim was to set them within their proper musical landscape."

Emily with her family. (63474909)

To find out more, visit Emily's website: https://emilymanuelmusic.com/

