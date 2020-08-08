Former Grantham pupil wins top prize at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London
Published: 12:00, 08 August 2020
A former Grantham pupil has won a top prize at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.
Eli Banfield, aged 21, recently completed her BA (hons) in technical theatre arts, part of the school’s stage management programme.
As well as graduating with a first class degree, Eli has been awarded the Hazel Sharples Memorial Prize, given to one outstanding production arts student every year.
