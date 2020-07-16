A former Mayor of Grantham who nearly lost his life to Covid-19 says he lives in fear of falling ill again as he learns to cope with the long-term effects of the virus.

Alan Asher, 63, spent 10 weeks in hospital fighting for his life against Covid-19, including nine weeks in intensive care and seven weeks in an induced coma.

At one point he was given just 12 hours to live following difficulties with an operation.