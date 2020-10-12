Home   News   Article

Former Grantham mayor faces losing voice after battle with Covid-19

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 12:20, 12 October 2020
 | Updated: 14:33, 12 October 2020

A former Mayor of Grantham has been told that he could lose his voice permanently, months after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Six months after first contracting the deadly virus, Alan Asher, 63, is learning to live with some of the long-term “life-changing” effects of the disease.

As previously reported, his health remains affected despite the virus having left his body. Now he has a tracheotomy fitted to help him breathe.

