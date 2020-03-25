Former Mayor of Grantham Alan Parkin dies aged 90

Former Mayor of Grantham Alan Parkin has died at the age of 90 after a short illness.

Mr Parkin died in Peterborough City Hospital on Monday.

He was born in Scunthorpe on May 27, 1929. He met his wife Mary in 1956 while working at the Electricity Board in Scunthorpe.They married in 1964 and moved to the Isle of Mull, where he not only enjoyed working for North of Scotland Hydro Board but also driving buses around the island.

Alan Parkin (32370714)

After two years the couple moved to Gainsborough where they had two daughters, Fiona Jane and Anne Marie. In 1980 they relocated to Grantham where Mr Parkin lived until his death.

During his time in Grantham he worked for the East Midlands Electricity Board where he enjoyed flying in helicopters to check the condition of the county power lines. Following his retirement, he became a councillor for the Grantham Barrowby Gate ward of South Kesteven District Council in 1995 and continued to represent the residents of that ward until 2015.

Mr Parkin became Mayor of Grantham in 1999, and was appointed Chairman of SKDC in 2001. He was a member of the Development Control Committee of SKDC throughout his tenure as a councillor, rising to become chairman, a role which he loved.

He was a lifelong rail enthusiast and enjoyed travelling to visit his family in London and Detroit, Michigan.

Mr Parkin is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary, his two daughters, four grandchildren and sister Brenda.

