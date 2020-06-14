Former Grantham mayor owes his life to 'incredible hospital staff' after surviving Covid-19
Published: 14:14, 14 June 2020
A former Mayor of Grantham says he “owes his life” to “incredible” doctors and nurses after he was diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus.
Alan Asher, 63, spent 10 weeks in hospital fighting for his life against Covid-19, including nine weeks in intensive care and seven weeks in an induced coma.
Alan was first rushed to Grantham Hospital on March 25 after feeling unwell at home.
