Former Mayor of Grantham Adam Stokes has shown his support for two charities following his year in the post.

Councillor Stokes presented cheques for £950 each to Grantham Disabled Children Society and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

The former mayor was in post until September, several months more than normal because of the pandemic. His successor, Councillor Dean Ward, will be mayor for 20 months.

Adam Stokes presents £950, raised during his mayoral year, to Karen Carter, of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. (42469274)

Trustees of the children’s charity Darryl Blair, Micky Stokes and Alison Telfer attended the Mayor’s Parlour on Monday to receive the cheque.

Darryl said: “We are absolutely chuffed to bits to receive this money. Because of Covid we have not been able to raise any funds for the last six months, so it’s terrific.

“With us not being able to participate in the carnival this year or other fund-raisers, it’s crippled us nearly. We still want to put events on, we have still got outgoings, but of course we don’t have any money coming in.

“Micky has managed to put a stall outside her house and that’s bringing in some much-needed pennies, but every penny we can get these days is really appreciated.”

Coun Stokes said of the charity: “I see them fund-raising a lot and I thought they were a small local charity in need of a boost.It’s a really bad situation at the moment with Covid.”

Karen Carter, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance fund-raising manager, said the charity stood to lose £2 millionbecause of the pandemic.

“Any support we are grateful for,” she said.

“We do not get any support from the Government so we rely on the generosity of the mayor and anybody who is doing anything for us.”

Coun Stokes said: “It’s such an important charity. You often see the ambulance flying over the town and it provides a vital service for the people in the county.”

