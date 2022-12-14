A former Mayoress of Grantham has just celebrated her 80th birthday.

Jackie Smith, who was elected as the Mayoress of Grantham in 2015, celebrated her 80th birthday on Monday, December 12, at the Royal Windsor Care Home, where her family and staff put on a tea party for her.

Mrs Smith recently resigned as councillor for Grantham's St Wulfram's ward in October 2022.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "She was not born in Grantham but has lived here since 1946 and this is where she calls home.

"She has travelled and worked all over eastern Europe. Travelling showed her that Grantham and Lincolnshire could proudly hold its head high in the world.

"She still classes it as a great place to live today.

"She is a one in a million woman. Happy 80th Birthday Jackie Smith!"

Not only was she Mayoress, but Mrs Smith was also chairman of South Kesteven District Council from 2019 until 2020 and was also a cabinet member.

Mrs Smith and her husband enjoyed attending vintage car rallies and the couple even won a trophy for one they entered.

Since coming to Grantham, Mrs Smith has also supported many charities, including St Barnabas Hospice.